Stoughton murder victim was “working hard to turn her life around,” says her friend

A friend of the Stoughton murder victim shared photos and memories of 40-year-old Amber Buckner with Boston 25 News.

Jessica Ferris says she was stunned when she learned Wednesday that Bruckner died in such a tragic way.

“No, I was told she was murdered. And then I put the phone down. I was shocked,” she said.

Police said Bruckner’s dead body was found in a shed behind her Stoughton home.

Ferris says she and Bruckner met in a halfway house when they were both battling their addictions and formed an instant bond over cooking.

And she says Bruckner was a true friend.

“Great girl, if you needed someone to talk to she’d be there. If you needed a hug she’d give you a hug,” said Ferris.

Ferris says Bruckner had 3 children and did her best while working, trying to see them all while in recovery.

“She loved it. She was back into cooking. She was seeing her daughter doing what a mom was supposed to do,” she said.

Ferris says Bruckner left the halfway house two months ago.

“I want to say the end of October. I wasn’t even aware that she went to Stoughton,” she said.

And after learning of her brutal murder Ferris said this:

“The person who did this didn’t just ruin one life, it ruined so many. She was a great person and just getting her life back,” said Ferris.

The family of Amber Buckner started a GoFundMe page to help bring justice.

There still have been no arrests made in this case and investigators ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious overnight Monday to call them.

“On behalf of the members of the Stoughton Police Department, we’d like to extend our condolences and our heartfelt sorrow for the victim, her family and her friends,” said Chief McNamara.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

