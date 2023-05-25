Police investigating after 1 person found shot, 4 others injured in Stoughton crash

Police are investigating whether road rage is to blame after one person was found shot and four others were injured in a serious crash in Stoughton on Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a crash at the intersection of Plain and West streets around 9:15 p.m. learned that one vehicle has an occupant who had been shot, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

A gunshot was fired from a black sedan and hit the driver of a white SUV, police said. There was also a white pickup truck that was involved in the crash.

A total of five people were taken to the hospital, including the gunshot victim. There was no word on the severity of their injuries.

“Part of the investigation is to determine exactly where the incident involving the firearm took place,” Stoughton Deputy Chief Brian Holmes said.

Police did not give an update on the shooting victim’s condition.

As of Wednesday night, police told Boston 25 they didn’t have anyone under arrest.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

