Stoughton Police searching for person who fired gunshot near Fire Department on Saturday afternoon

Police are asking for the public’s help to help find a person who fired at least one gunshot on Freeman Street near the Stoughton Fire Department on Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 2:23 p.m. Saturday, Stoughton Police received a call reporting a person with a gun on Freeman Street, police said in a statement Sunday.

Witnesses described a person dressed in all black running from the area, police said. Officers later found that person on nearby Capen Street, but police said this person did not have a weapon.

A preliminary investigation found at least one shot was fired on Freeman Street near the Stoughton Fire Department.

“We do not believe anyone was struck from the gunfire. All indications show this was a very targeted assault and we do not believe this was a random shooting,” police said in a statement. “Though we do not have a detailed physical description of the shooter we can confirm this is an active investigation and we are following up on several leads.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 781-344-2424.

