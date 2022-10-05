Stourbridge park shuts after wild birds found dead

Mary Stevens Park has been shut by the council after a number of wild birds were found dead near the play area

A park in Stourbridge has closed after a number of wild birds were found dead in various locations across Dudley borough.

Mary Stevens Park has been shut as a precautionary measure, authorities say.

The local council is working with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the UK Health Security Agency to remove the birds.

People have been urged not touch or allow pets near dead or ill wild fowl.

In the park, the birds were found near the lake and children's play area, the council said.

Their cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

In Newcastle-under-Lyme in neighbouring Staffordshire, avian flu has been confirmed in birds at premises near Kidsgrove, Defra said. The highly pathogenic strain (HPAI) H5N1 was detected on Monday.

A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone was set up around the Kidsgrove site and all birds would be humanely culled, the agency added.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk