Stout Expands Transaction Advisory to Include Financial Due Diligence and Tax Services

CHICAGO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout is pleased to announce the expansion of its Transaction Advisory practice to include Financial Due Diligence and Tax Services. Stout's new Financial Due Diligence service is focused on mergers, acquisitions, business combinations, investments, and financing arrangements, on both the buy side and sell side. Additionally, Tax Services will bring deep expertise to guide clients through the impact of the complexities in tax laws and regulations that affect transactions.

Kevin Murphy is a Managing Director and the Financial Due Diligence Practice Leader in Stout's Transaction Advisory group. He has over 25 years experience leading due diligence engagements for both private equity and strategic clients. More

In conjunction with this announcement, Stout welcomes Managing Director Kevin Murphy as the practice leader, along with Managing Directors Jeff Zellner and Joe Randolph. Together, this team averages 20 years of experience performing due diligence services on M&A transactions across all industries for private equity and strategic clients. The team has extensive experience advising clients on purchase price implications, analyzing quality of earnings, determining working capital targets, and evaluating purchase agreements. They also have a broad range of sell-side experience, including sell-side engagements for stand-alone private equity portfolio companies and complex corporate carveouts.

"I am excited to join Stout as the leader of the Financial Due Diligence practice, which includes an experienced team of professionals focused on both buy-side and sell-side due diligence services," said Mr. Murphy. "Financial due diligence is critical to identifying valuable information, including key drivers and risks associated with a business that could impact the deal structure and value. With the expansion into due diligence services, Stout is able to intimately serve its clients throughout each phase of the M&A cycle."

Through the expanded Transaction Advisory practices, Stout's professionals are available to provide financial, accounting, and tax expertise across a wide variety of industries. Stout advises on both domestic and cross-border transactions, leveraging the strength of our global organization. We provide insights to help identify valuable information, including key drivers and risks associated with a business that could impact the deal structure and value.

About Stout

Stout is a global advisory firm specializing in: Investment Banking; Transaction Advisory; Valuation Advisory; Disputes, Compliance, & Investigations; and Management Consulting. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn about our Relentless Excellence® at stout.com.