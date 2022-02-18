‘Stout Fest’ Plans Return To Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ — Mexican Hot Chocolate Blacksmith and Tiramisu Nitro are two of over 40 stouts expected to be tapped on Saturday during Czig Meister Brewing Company’s Stout Fest.

The yearly event, which was on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19, plans to kick off on Saturday at the brewing company’s location on 106 Valentine Street, the first round scheduled for noon.

With the event theme beckoning attendees to “the dark side of beer,” according to information from the brewing company, the focus is on stout until the event’s end at 10 p.m.

There are several non-stout varieties also on the establishment's menu, including the Oktoberfest Marzen Lager, Sundial Series Azurea Sour IPA and Black Cherry Hard CZeltzer.

Czig Meister’s event page detailed that it expects to have a ticket system in place, something the establishment normally offers at its festivals at the front entrance.

This article originally appeared on the Hackettstown Patch