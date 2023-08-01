Stout man charged after driving recklessly through Yoctangee Park

CHILLICOTHE ― A Stout man was indicted by a Ross County Grand Jury on July 28 for driving recklessly through Yoctangee Park said Jenna Hornyak, an investigator for the Ross County Prosecutor's Office.

Richard Colley, 34, was charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

On July 5 at around 2 p.m., a shooting occurred on E. 4th Street. Officers were advised that there was a motorcycle involved in the shooting driven by a male going westbound on Second Street, Hornyak said.

Officers witnessed a motorcycle driving westbound on Water Street making rapid turns in the parking lot of the American Vintage Warehouse. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the motorcycle continued to drive into Yoctangee Park.

The motorcycle drove 40 to 50 miles per hour In light traffic. Hornyak said the driver, "Slowed down and accelerated, shaking his head, weaving and throwing his hands up."

Officers noticed the driver did not match the shooter's description. The driver pulled over and told officers he ran because he had syringes and believed he had a warrant.

Colley faces up to 36 months in jail and $10,000 in fines.

A Chillicothe man was also indicted by a Ross County Grand Jury on July 28 for not complying with police orders, Hornyak said.

Raven Steele, 24, was charged with obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. He faces 12 months in jail and $2,500 in fines.

There were 13 cases presented to the Ross County Grand Jury on Friday all were true bills, Hornyak said. There were three open cases, but one was returned as a misdemeanor and sent back to Municipal Court.

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. Call her at 740-349-1106, email her at mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting.

