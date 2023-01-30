Stove fire reported in apartment and other reports

Jan. 30—A stove fire was reported at 9:19 a.m. Friday at 915 Maplehill Drive.

Fraudulent accounts opened

Police received a report of possible identity theft at 10:41 a.m. Saturday on the 1700 block of Eberhart St. A credit card was fraudulently opened in another person's name.

Deputies received a report at 5:27 p.m. Friday of a fraudulent account that had been opened under someone else's name on State Highway 13.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 4:09 p.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run crash at 2221 E. Main St.

Thefts reported

A theft was reported at 7:28 p.m. Saturday at 2751 E. Main St. The theft occurred at about 1:30 p.m.

Police received a report at 7:43 p.m. Sunday of a theft at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

4 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Michael Rex Willette, 65, on an Iowa warrant at 9:24 a.m. Friday at 1715 S.E. Marshall St.

Police arrested Chloe Lynne Crone, 20, on Mower and Hennepin county warrants at 12:35 p.m. Sunday at 2222 E. Main St.

A warrant was served on Tony Lynn Personius, 53, on a warrant at 4:29 p.m. Sunday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested David Anthony Roe, 34, on local warrants after a traffic stop at 5:25 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Frank Avenue and East Front Street.

1 arrested for possession

Police arrested Jaime Eric Heiland, 39, for felony fifth-degree possession at 11:01 p.m. Sunday after a traffic stop at South Washington Avenue and William Street.

Handguns reported stolen

Deputies received a report of a couple handguns that were stolen over the past four months at 11:56 a.m. Saturday at 28447 825th Ave. in Hollandale.

1 arrested for order for protection violation

Deputies arrested Matthew Wade Carlson, 37, on an order for protection violation at 11:59 a.m. Sunday at 110 Fourth Place SW in Geneva.