Stow judge denies violating court guidelines in formal response to misconduct complaint

A Stow Municipal Court judge has filed his formal response to complaints that he used illegal and coercive tactics to force unrepresented criminal defendants to pay their fines and costs.

Judge Kim R. Hoover denies violating judicial guidelines in the cases of 12 defendants listed in a misconduct complaint filed by the Ohio Office of Disciplinary Counsel. The complaint was certified to the state Board of Professional Conduct on Dec. 6, after which Hoover told the Beacon Journal he had not acted improperly and looked forward to a complete hearing on the issues.

In the 35-page complaint, the Ohio Office of Disciplinary Counsel alleged Hoover issued orders "such as imprisonment for several days or detention for several hours, to force unrepresented criminal defendants to pay their fines and costs” — in apparent violation of guidelines for municipal court conduct set by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Hoover's written reply denies this allegation, and also denies a claim that he routinely ignores the safeguards of a state law listing what a judge must do before sentencing someone for willful failure to pay a fine. Hoover also denies an allegation that he has exhibited a bias against people who appear without counsel and cannot afford to pay their fines and costs.

The Disciplinary Counsel’s complaint describes 12 different cases spanning the past few years that were handled by Hoover in which he employed tactics that the Disciplinary Counsel said violated provisions of the Ohio Code of Judicial Conduct and the Ohio Rules of Professional Conduct. In his answer, Hoover denied violating those provisions in any of those cases.

In each case, his response to the Disciplinary Counsel asserts that his actions in handling defendants — as recorded in transcripts or audio of the cases — speak for themselves.

Lima attorney Robert B. Fitzgerald, Fifth District Court of Appeals Judge John W. Wise and retired Lake County Judge Joseph Gibson have been appointed to serve on a three-member Board of Professional Conduct panel to hear the complaint against Hoover.

A pretrial conference will take place to schedule the hearing date. The pretrial conference has not been scheduled yet.

