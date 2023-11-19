Stow-Munroe Falls High School student 'isolated' after 'potentially threatening behavior'

A Stow-Munroe Falls High School student who showed "potentially threatening behavior" toward unknown individuals is "safely isolated" after a police intervention, according to an email sent by the school district to parents.

Police officers have contacted those believed to be the subjects of the potential threat, Superintendent Tom Bratten wrote in the email.

"There is no evidence at this time to suggest that the high school itself (including the play that occurred there on Saturday night) or school community as a whole was targeted," he wrote.

The nature of the potential threat is unknown at this time. The Stow Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment by phone.

Despite the threat, school is in session on Monday, Bratten said. Counselors will be available at the high school for students and staff.

"This is obviously a very sensitive matter, and we must honor the privacy of all involved," he wrote. "This is also an active law enforcement investigation, so we are unable to share any more details at this time."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Munroe-Stow high school student 'isolated' after threatening individuals