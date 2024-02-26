Stow-Munroe Falls school board sets timetable for new superintendent search

Teri Morgan, left, the senior deputy director of board and management services with the Ohio School Boards Association, talks to the school board about setting up a timeline for hiring a new superintendent. Nancy Binzel, school board president, is seated to the right.

As the Stow-Munroe Falls City School District searches for a new superintendent, one of the candidates will be the current interim superintendent.

Kristen Prough, who took over the superintendent's position after former superintendent Tom Bratten stepped down at the beginning of this year, said she's applying with hopes of filling the position permanently.

To help with the search, the school board agreed last week to a $9,000 contract with the Ohio School Boards Association, plus approved $1,000 to develop and distribute a brochure about the search if the board agree to it. They also set a tentative timeline for the process:

Focus group discussions sometime in early March.

The closing date for applications on March 18.

First round of interviews with around eight candidates in late March.

The second round of interviews with the top two or three candidates in mid-April.

A town hall for the public on April 22.

The selection of a finalist and the date the new superintendent would start is to be determined.

Appeal continuing: Appeals court rules lower court must revisit ex-treasurer's suit against Stow district

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Stow-Munroe Falls schools set timetable for superintendent replacement