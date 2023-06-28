Stowaway African huntsman spider found in Edinburgh suitcase

A large African huntsman spider has been found in Edinburgh, after it stowed away in a traveller's suitcase.

The Scottish SPCA has quarantined the 10cm spider, which was discovered at a property in the city's Boswall Drive.

The animal charity said the resident had recently returned from a work placement in Africa.

Huntsman spiders are found in warm and tropical regions including Africa, Asia and Australia. The traveller managed to capture it in a plastic box.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Catherine Atterton said the spider was "very fast".

Reluctant to bite

She said: "Huntsman spiders are known for their speed and their ability to jump, so I was glad the member of the public had managed to contain the spider.

"Thankfully the spider was none the worse for wear after their long journey and was taken to one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres to quarantine.

"We've been liaising with our contacts and have a home down in Kent lined up with a specialist, where this huntsman can happily live out the rest of their life."

Huntsman spiders are known for their speed and are considered to be the world's largest spider by leg span. They can reach around 28cm when fully grown.

Despite possessing venom, they are reluctant to bite and are not considered dangerous to humans.