Stowaway creature caught hitching a ride to Hawaii on cargo ship, officials say

A slithery stowaway was found hanging out on the deck of a cargo ship headed to Hawaii, officials said.

After the cargo ship docked at Pier 31, agricultural inspectors boarded and “found the snake in a hole on the deck floor,” the department said.

The snake was removed from the ship and taken to the department’s Plant Quarantine Branch, officials said.

“Boa constrictors are non-venomous and are native to Central and South America,” the department said.

The reptile can grow to be 12 feet long, according to the department.

With no “natural predators in Hawaii,” snakes and other large reptiles can harm “Hawaii’s unique ecosystem as they compete with native animal populations for food and habitat,” the department said.

It is illegal to transport or own snakes in the state of Hawaii, according to the department. Those found with illegal animals could face a Class C felony charge, a fine of up to $200,000 and three years in prison.

