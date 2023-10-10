Stowaway riding on moving semi falls off, gets run over and dies, Texas police say

A man in Texas died after police say he fell off a moving semi truck and was run over.

The 18-wheeler was traveling in Von Ormy around 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 9 when the driver felt his cab moving, KENS5 reported.

The driver told police he thought something was wrong with his brakes. When he got out to look, he saw a man under his tires, according to the news outlet.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the man was a stowaway and was hanging onto the back of the semi’s cab “when he lost his grip and fell,” according to KSAT.

Authorities say the man may have been an undocumented immigrant, WOAI reported.

A second man was seen running across the road at the same time as the incident, and police say they believe the two men were on the back of the truck together, according to KENS5.

Authorities said they do not know where the man was coming from, KSAT reported.

No charges have been filed, but that could change, according to WOAI.

Von Ormy is about 15 miles southwest of San Antonio.

Trucker accused of killing car passenger in highway road rage shooting, Texas cops say

Semi-truck drags man in crosswalk hundreds of feet in hit-and-run, Nevada cops say

Driver orders lunch after fleeing fiery crash that killed one, Arizona police say