Stowaways found on a ship's rudder in Spain's Canary Islands

ASSOCIATED PRESS
·1 min read

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) —

Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service says it has rescued three stowaways traveling on a ship's rudder in the Canary Islands after the vessel sailed there from Nigeria.

The men, found on the Alithini II oil tanker at the Las Palmas port, appeared to have symptoms of dehydration and hypothermia and were transferred to hospitals on the island for medical attention, Spain's Salvamento Marítimo said.

According to the MarineTraffic website which tracks ships, the Malta-flagged vessel left Lagos, Nigeria on Nov. 17 and arrived in Las Palmas Monday.

Though extremely dangerous, it is not the first time stowaways have been found traveling on the rudder of commercial ships to the Canary Islands. Last year a 14-year-old Nigerian boy was interviewed by Spain’s El País newspaper after surviving two weeks on a ship’s rudder. He had also departed from Lagos.

Recommended Stories

  • London museum returns Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

    STORY: Location: LondonLondon's Horniman Museum has returned 12 Benin Bronzes to NigeriaThe brass plaques are among Africa's most culturally significant artefactsThey were created from brass and bronze from at least the 16th century onwardsin the once mighty Kingdom of Benin, now southwestern Nigeria The Benin Bronzes were looted from Benin City by British soldiers in 1897and ended up in museums in Europe and the U.S.African countries have battled for years to recover works pillaged by explorers and colonizers[Abba Tijani, Director General / Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments]"Well, thank you very much. This is really a great day for us, particularly for Nigeria, to see that for the first time in the United Kingdom that we are signing a transfer agreement of looted objects from Nigeria, you know, back to Nigeria, it is really a great step for us."The returns are likely to increase pressure on the British Museum in Londonwhich holds by far the largest and most significant collection of Benin Bronzes

  • St. Louis border officer discover more than 400 counterfeit Super Bowl rings

    Border officers seized 422 fake Super Bowl rings in St, Louis headed from a home in Illinois, authorities said.

  • Spanish coastguard finds stowaways on ship rudder

    Three people are being treated for dehydration after the 11-day voyage from Lagos in Nigeria.

  • Great Barrier Reef should be put on 'in danger' list, UN panel says

    Australia's Great Barrier Reef should be listed as a world heritage site that is "in danger", a UN panel recommended on Tuesday, saying the world's biggest coral reef ecosystem was significantly impacted by climate change and warming of oceans. "The resilience of the (reef) to recover from climate change impacts is substantially compromised," a report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) scientists, who visited the reef in March, said. The report was expected to be released ahead of a meeting of the UNESCO world heritage committee in June scheduled to be held in Russia but that was postponed due to the war in Ukraine.

  • A teen allegedly showed a dead body on Instagram chat and asked for help getting rid of it

    A Pennsylvania teenager was arrested after authorities accused him of showing the body of a person who had been fatally shot during an Instagram video chat

  • Miami-Dade police issue statement regarding Odell Beckham Jr. airport incident

    Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. created a stir on a plane from Miami to L.A. on Sunday morning, resulting in the plane being emptied and the flight being delayed. The Miami-Dade Police Department has issued a statement regarding the situation. “At approximately 9:30 a.m., officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department were dispatched to a medical [more]

  • Plane crash at airport kills two in Oklahoma, officials say

    Federal investigators are looking into the crash.

  • GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election

    Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused Monday to certify the 2022 election despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, a decision that was quickly challenged in court by the state's top election official. The refusal to certify by Cochise County in southeastern Arizona comes amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject results showing Democrats winning top races. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who narrowly won the race for governor, asked a judge to order county officials to canvass the election, which she said is an obligation under Arizona law.

  • Two die, seven saved after ‘massive’ waves capsize boat, California officials say

    “This isn’t fantasy. This is real. That is somebody’s daughter right there.”

  • Italian landslide kills at least 8: See incredible video of destruction of the seaside town

    Historic rains triggered a deadly debris flow on the small island of Ischia. The local fire departments called for reinforcements which arrived by boat from Naples.

  • 2 rescued after small plane crashes into power lines in Maryland

    The pilot and a passenger were both rescued about seven hours after the crash with "serious injuries," and Pepco said electricity was restored.

  • Kayaker's Body Found in Gulf of California; Her Husband, Who Rescued Their Daughter, Is Still Missing at Sea

    Yeon-Su Kim and her husband Corey Allen were visiting Mexico with their teenage daughter when they ran into trouble while sea kayaking Thursday afternoon

  • Several people injured following a four car crash near Chukchansi Casino

    Several people are in the hospital following a four-car crash Sunday morning near Chukchansi Casino and Resort.

  • Crews safely lower plane to ground after crash

    Crews rescued two occupants of a small plane that crashed Sunday evening into a power line tower, knocking out power across Montgomery County. Crews grounded the power lines, secured the plane and were able to rescue the occupants more than six hours after the crash. Then, they were able to safely lower the plane to the ground.

  • Newborn among 7 dead in landslide on Italy's Ischia island

    Search teams have recovered seven dead, including a 3-week-old infant and a pair of young siblings, buried in mud and debris that hurtled down a mountainside and through a densely populated port city on the resort island of Ischia, officials said Sunday. The Naples prefect confirmed that five people remained missing, and feared buried under the debris of an enormous landslide that struck Casamicciola before dawn on Saturday.

  • Small plane crash causes mass power outages near DC

    STORY: The aircraft crashed about 5.30 p.m. (2230 GMT) in misty and wet conditions in Montgomery Village, Maryland, according to the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service. It became caught up in live power lines about 100 feet from the ground.The impact caused power outages to over 120,000 customers, according to Pepco, the Washington-area utility company. Roads were also closed and many traffic lights in the area were out.Fire officials said two people were alive but trapped inside the plane.Scott Goldstein, Montgomery County Fire Chief, said rescue officials were in contact with the occupants, by calling their cell phones at regular intervals. He declined to describe the condition of the plane's occupants, except to say "we have been in contact with them.""There is no other way to determine if it's safe to access the tower until it is grounded, which means crews have to go up to the wires themselves to put clamps and cables onto the wires" to ensure there is no static electricity or "stray" power, Goldstein told reporters.Goldstein said the plane also needs to be secured to the electrical tower before the occupants can be removed. He said an "extraordinarily large crane" provided by a local company was on the scene, in addition to electrical tower specialists who will man large tower bucket trucks.

  • NFT images of anti-lockdown protests in China flood OpenSea

    Pictures taken from protests against China’s zero-Covid policy across the mainland are now for sale on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, as non-fungible tokens (NFT). See related article: ‘Voice of April’ NFTs highlight Shanghai struggles amid lockdown Fast facts See related article: Bitcoin price follows slide in Asia equity markets amid growing China protests against […]

  • Emergency Crews Work to Rescue Two People From Plane Stuck in Power Lines

    A pilot and passenger were trapped in a small plane after it crashed into an electrical tower on the night of November 27, causing widespread power outages in Gaithersburg, Maryland.Footage filmed by Pete Piringer, from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, shows the plane dangling from the tower, about 100 feet in the air.The occupants of the plane were not injured, Piringer said.In a press conference, officials said crews were attempting to rescue the two trapped people using a “large crane”.Energy provider Pepco said in a Twitter post that around 85,000 customers were affected by the outage.This is a developing story. Credit: Pete Piringer via Storyful

  • Pilot, passenger rescued after small plane crashes in Maryland

    A pilot and a passenger on a small plane that crashed into high-tension power lines in Maryland were stuck 100 feet off the ground for seven hours as a rescue

  • Plane that took off from Westchester County crashes into power lines in Maryland, FAA reports

    Emergency crews are trying to figure out how to safely rescue two people trapped on a plane that crashed into a high-tension power transmission line in Maryland.