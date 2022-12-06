Stowe Township fire chief facing charges for allegedly assaulting other firefighter during response

The Stowe Township fire chief is facing charges for allegedly assaulting another firefighter during a response Sunday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, chief Matthew Chapman was the first firefighter to arrive on scene when a fire destroyed a building in McKees Rocks.

Court paperwork says responding police officers overheard an argument between Chapman, who was seated in his vehicle at the time, and a Preston Fire Department firefighter. The officers said they heard Chapman yelling profanities at the other firefighter before he started to walk away and told Chapman to “go (expletive) yourself.”

The other firefighter began walking away when police said Chapman charged after the other firefighter and a short physical encounter took place. Officers had to separate the two men.

The other firefighter told police he was punched in the left side of his face.

After police obtained a written statement from the other firefighter involved in the argument, Chapman has been charged with simple assault and harassment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

