Stowe Township man accused of leading police on chase, crashing car before jumping off building

A Stowe Township man is accused of leading police on a wild chase on the McKees Rocks Bridge before eventually crashing his car, running across a rooftop, and jumping off a two-story building late Wednesday night.

According to the police report, Damien Eberhart initially got away from officers, but was taken into custody Thursday.

On 11 at 11, what officers say happened when he jumped off the building.

