Stowe Township police looking for missing teenager

Stowe Township police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Nekyla Salvatore, 16, has not been seen by her father since Nov. 21, according to police.

Salvatore is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes and a medium build.

Salvatore is believed to be in the McKees Rocks area, according to police.

Anyone with information on Salvatore’s whereabouts can contact Stowe Township police at 412-331-4043.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pirates change start time For evening home games in 2024 Iowa lottery announced wrong numbers for Powerball drawing Pittsburgh Zoo announces new experience that will let you help lead penguins through parade route VIDEO: Operation Santa organization needs hundreds of volunteers to sponsor military kids for the holidays DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts