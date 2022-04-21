Stoystown man jailed in Somerset, accused of raping teen

Apr. 21—BOSWELL, Pa. — A Stoystown man is in the Somerset County Jail, accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in February, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Wayne Westley Warnick, 33, of Ralphton Road, with rape, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, corruption of minors, aggravated indecent assault and related counts.

According to a complaint affidavit, Warnick began sending text messages apologizing for what he had done. Warnick reportedly admitted to having relations with the girl.

Warnick was taken to UPMC Somerset for a mental health evaluation.

Warnick was held for trial in absentia on Wednesday when failed to appear for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell. Then an arrest warrant was issued.