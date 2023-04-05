Stoystown man receives more than two years in prison for assaulting child

Apr. 5—SOMERSET, Pa. — A Stoystown man received more than two years in prison for the indecent assault of a youth in 2016.

A Somerset County judge sentenced 47-year-old Richard Lane McClucas to 27 to 72 months in state prison for the crime, to which he pleaded guilty in January.

McClucas was credited for more than 18 months time already served while awaiting a resolution to his case, but will also receive three years of probation following his release.

McClucas was arrested by Windber Borough police in June 2020, accused of raping and assaulting a boy when he was younger than 13 years old.

Prosecutors dropped the rape charge and another felony in the plea.

Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said the move was made with the young victim in mind.

It's been a long, stressful path for the now-teenage boy for not just finding the courage to share his story with authorities in 2020, but also seeing the case take a more than two year journey to resolution, she said.

Metzgar said a mistrial was declared in 2021 due to a statement by a juror. A few months later, McClucas absconded while preparations for a second trial were underway, leading to a bench warrant before he was taken into custody.

She said the case's victim didn't want to go through the process of another trial.

"With the plea ... he's convicted of a felony and he'll have to register as a sex offender," Metzgar said. "That was important."

The state sex offenders assessment board reviewed the case and determined McClucas was not a sexually violent predator, which requires lifetime community notification and registration. That classification is determined for those deemed likely to engage in predatory "violent" behavior.