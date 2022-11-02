Ströer SE KGaA (ETR:SAX) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Ströer SE KGaA's (ETR:SAX) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Ströer SE KGaA is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = €225m ÷ (€2.7b - €800m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Ströer SE KGaA has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Media industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured Ströer SE KGaA's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ströer SE KGaA here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Ströer SE KGaA Tell Us?

Ströer SE KGaA is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 12%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 49%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Ströer SE KGaA's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Ströer SE KGaA is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And since the stock has fallen 16% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Ströer SE KGaA that you might find interesting.

