Is Strabag SE’s (VIE:STR) 5.0% Return On Capital Employed Good News?

Today we'll evaluate Strabag SE (VIE:STR) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Strabag:

0.05 = €304m ÷ (€12b - €5.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Strabag has an ROCE of 5.0%.

Is Strabag's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Strabag's ROCE appears to be around the 5.0% average of the Construction industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Strabag's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Our data shows that Strabag currently has an ROCE of 5.0%, compared to its ROCE of 3.7% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Strabag's past growth compares to other companies.

WBAG:STR Past Revenue and Net Income, August 26th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Strabag.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Strabag's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Strabag has total assets of €12b and current liabilities of €5.6b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 48% of its total assets. Strabag's ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.

The Bottom Line On Strabag's ROCE

With this level of liabilities and a mediocre ROCE, there are potentially better investments out there.