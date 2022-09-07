Strada brothers sentenced in shooting death of Whispering Wind Bear Spirit

The brothers involved in the 2021 shooting death of Whispering Wind Bear Spirit have both pleaded guilty.

Ryan Strada, 21, and Nicholas Strada, 19, went to the home of Oscar Fink, a friend's father who Ryan accused of stealing marijuana from him in the past. While Ryan Strada was in a fight with Oscar, Nicholas Strada pulled a gun on Oscar and his roommates to keep them at bay during the altercation.

Nicholas Strada shot Fink's two-spirit roommate Whispering Wind Bear Spirit, 41, when she tried to break up the fight. The bullet damaged her liver, resulting in her death at WellSpan's York Hospital.

More on the victim:Before she was shot dead in York, Whispering Wind Bear Spirit was a fearless peacemaker

Nicholas Strada's Arrest:Police arrest 17-year-old in shooting death of Whispering Wind Bear Spirit in York

Ryan Strada pleaded guilty to a felony count of conspiracy to commit robbery. He pleaded in three other cases as well to felony charges of carrying a firearm without a license and two counts of possession of drugs. He was sentenced by President Judge Maria Musti Cook to 10 to 20 years in state prison.

Ryan Strada's lawyer, Chief Deputy Public Defender Diana Spurlin, declined to comment.

Nicholas Strada, the one holding the gun, pleaded guilty to felonies of third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery and was sentenced to 12 to 25 years in state prison.

Nicholas Strada's lawyer, Richard Robinson, declined to comment.

Whispering Wind Bear Spirit, described as nonbinary, died as she lived, trying to be a peacemaker.

The Strada brothers' alleged accomplices in the robbery, Oscar Cook, 20, Phillip Sullivan, 19, Jaden Landis, 19, and Michael Stewart, 23, are all set for court dates in September for robbery-related charges.

Jack Panyard is a reporter at the York Daily Record, part of the USA TODAY Network. Contact him at jpanyard@ydr.com, 717-850-5935 or on Twitter @JackPanyard.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Strada brothers sentence in Whispering Wind Bear Spirit shooting death