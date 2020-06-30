Stradigi AI Expands Leadership Team With Addition of U.S. Sales Leader

New Multi-channel Growth Strategy Supports Stradigi AI's U.S. Expansion

MONTREAL, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Stradigi AI, a leading North American Artificial Intelligence software company, today announced the appointment of Chris Hegarty to the role of Vice President, Business Development. Hegarty brings over 35 years of leadership and experience in enterprise technology sales to Stradigi AI. He will be responsible for leading Stradigi AI's U.S.-based sales team and will oversee the development and execution of the company's market growth initiatives around its state-of-the-art machine learning Kepler platform.

Stradigi AI Logo (CNW Group/Stradigi AI Inc.) More

"We see Stradigi AI's growth in the U.S. market as a critical step in our trajectory and we're very excited to have someone of Chris' caliber join our team," says Per Nyberg, Chief Commercial Officer at Stradigi AI. "Chris brings decades of experience in selling enterprise solutions to commercial and government customers across the SaaS, artificial intelligence and server markets, and will be instrumental as we grow our direct and partner channels in the U.S."

Throughout his professional career, Chris has been responsible for driving business development and strategic planning in areas such as analytics and AI across various verticals including energy and utilities, manufacturing, cybersecurity, and financial services. Prior to his most recent role at Cray as the AI Enterprise Sector Development Lead where he focused on delivering Big Data and AI solutions, he worked as a Solution Sales Executive at IBM, Director of Enterprise Solutions Group at Oracle, and a Solutions Sales Executive at Sun Microsystems.

"I am thrilled to be joining the amazing team at Stradigi AI," said Hegarty. "The dedication and technical capabilities of the people behind the Kepler platform and the immense value the platform delivers to organizations today are outstanding. I look forward to working with customers as they adopt Kepler to accelerate insights and results across their businesses."

About Stradigi AI

Stradigi AI is an Artificial Intelligence software company that enables organizations to bring business-accelerating AI to fruition, quickly. Its Machine Learning (ML) platform, Kepler, alleviates the AI talent gap by empowering any type of user with access to intuitive Automated Data Science Workflows, built to generate results for pertinent use cases across the business stack, with no ML experience required. The Kepler platform allows users to extract key insights from their data to improve customer experience, grow revenue, and gain efficiencies across multiple industries including CPG, retail, manufacturing, financial services, logistics, and more.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stradigi-ai-expands-leadership-team-with-addition-of-us-sales-leader-301085533.html

SOURCE Stradigi AI Inc.