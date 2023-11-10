Strafford County jail guard accused of sexual assault awaits trial date

DOVER — Lawyers for Patrick Schaeffer, the former Strafford County jail guard accused of sexual assault and harassment of female inmates, waived his arraignment, which had been scheduled for Thursday.

The case will now go on the court docket to be scheduled for a trial. No date had been set as of Thursday.

Schaeffer, 42, is facing criminal charges for allegedly using his position of authority over female inmates to solicit sexual favors in exchange for small amenities such as extra peanut butter.

The Strafford County House of Corrections in Dover.

He was indicted on eight felony counts this month by a Strafford County grand jury. All the charges allege Shaeffer, formerly of Old Turnpike Road in Nottingham, used his position of authority over women inmates.

Three charges are Class A aggravated felonious sexual assault felonies, carrying a potential prison time of 7.5-15 years, and the other five are Class B felonies of felonious sexual assault, carrying a potential sentence of 3.5-7 years. If convicted, the sentences can be served consecutively or concurrently at the discretion of the court. If convicted of all charges, Shaeffer faces up to 80 years in prison.

Schaeffer is currently living in Texas. He will need to return to New Hampshire for the trial.

As part of the agreement, Schaeffer remains free on personal recognizance bail. He has waived extradition and is ordered to have no contact with any females he supervised at the jail or with any people he was employed with while working at the Strafford County House of Corrections.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Strafford County jail guard accused of sexual assault awaits trial