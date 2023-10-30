Strafford County jail guard charged with sexual assault of female inmates

DOVER — A former guard at the Strafford County House of Corrections is facing criminal charges for allegedly using his position of authority over female inmates to solicit sexual favors in exchange for small amenities such as extra peanut butter.

Patrick Shaeffer, 42, was indicted on eight felony counts this month by a Strafford County grand jury. All the charges allege Shaeffer, formerly of Old Turnpike Road in Nottingham, used his position of authority over women inmates.

Three charges are Class A aggravated felonious sexual assault felonies, carrying a potential prison time of 7.5-15 years, and the other five are Class B felonies of felonious sexual assault, carrying a potential sentence of 3.5-7 years. If convicted, the sentences can be served consecutively or concurrently at the discretion of the court. If convicted of all charges, Shaeffer faces up to 80 years in prison.

The indictments are for allegations of abuse in 2019 and 2020. The case came to the public eye in April this year, after Jennifer Duckworth, one of the women involved, spoke to Foster's Daily Democrat, frustrated her allegations were seemingly going nowhere.

Duckworth told her story and said she wanted Shaeffer held accountable. She alleges he assaulted female inmates in the Strafford County jail.

Duckworth, 39, said the officer coerced the women into sexual favors, using tactics like providing food treats in exchange. The officer also exposed himself to the women, she alleges.

"I just want my story told," said Duckworth, who has a record of mostly drug-related charges and was in jail from 2019 to 2021 for a violation of house arrest. "I want people to know what happened. … If I can sue, I will. What I really hope is that the other women involved will come forward and tell their stories."

Duckworth's allegations of sexual assaults and sexual misconduct when she was an inmate at the Strafford County jail in 2020 are corroborated by women interviewed by investigators, as well as the alleged perpetrator.

Strafford County sheriff's office documents show Duckworth's allegations are supported by detailed interviews conducted by investigators with multiple women inmates, who made similar allegations or reported witnessing sexual misconduct involving several women in addition to Duckworth.

Indictments come after more women speak to prosecutors

Jennifer Duckworth's allegations of sexual assaults and sexual misconduct when she was an inmate at the Strafford County jail in 2020 are corroborated by women interviewed by investigators and almost four years after the events, eight felony indictments have been handed down against the alleged perpetrator, Patrick Shaeffer.

In April, Duckworth said she hoped the other women involved would step forward. Four women, not including Duckworth, have done that. All are named by initials only in the indictments.

The charges all allege Shaeffer used his authority as a prison guard, having authority over the women to gain sexual favors during the period between November 19, 2019, and March 20, 2020.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It means a grand jury found enough evidence to warrant a trial.

Duckworth could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.

What are the charges against Patrick Shaeffer?

One aggravated felonious sexual assault charge alleges that Shaeffer had sexual penetration with a victim, now 46.

Two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one count of felonious sexual assault concern another victim, now 37, alleging two incidents of oral sex, and a third where he touched her sexually above and below the waist.

Another felonious sexual assault count alleges sexual contact with a victim, now 31, by touching her breasts while another alleges unspecified sexual contact with a woman, now 46.

One felonious sexual assault, attempted charge alleges sexual contact when Shaeffer coerced a woman, now 39, to flash her breasts and spoke to her in a sexual manner while another alleges Shaeffer showed his genitalia to a woman, now 38, and prompted her to touch him.

Because the case involved the Strafford County House of Corrections, the Strafford County attorney's office decided to refer the case out to the Carroll County attorney's office to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Shaeffer's direct indictment means there is no arrest warrant or affidavit at this time. The case is being prosecuted by Carroll County Assistant Attorney Christopher Mignanelli.

Carroll County Attorney Keith Blair said Shaeffer is aware of the charges. He remains in Texas, where he now resides, but is due in Strafford County Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 9, for an arraignment.

Schaeffer was previously arrested June 9, 2020, in connection to the case, according to Maj. Steven Bourque of the Strafford County Sheriff's Office. The arrest followed the investigation, which was conducted under federal Prison Rape Elimination Act guidelines, according to Bourque. Schaeffer was charged with two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and two counts of indecent exposure, according to court records, but the case was dropped and not prosecuted. The court document noted "the state reserves the right to file new/additional charges or present the same to the Strafford County grand jury in the future."

"We have always taken this case seriously since it came to us in 2019," said Blair. "The case took some additional investigation, and Chris worked with our investigator to continue the case started by Strafford County. More women came forward, and we felt we have enough to pursue this case now."

Asked for a comment, Strafford County Administrator Raymond Bower said "Mr. Shaeffer has not been employed by us for in excess of three years. We can't comment on pending legal matters."

Shaeffer has obtained the services of Portsmouth lawyer Sven Wiberg. A spokesperson for his office said he would not comment at this time.

