Strafford County sheriff: 11 arrested on drug charges in sweep. Fentanyl, meth seized.

DOVER — The Strafford County sheriff's office is alerting the public about the arrests of 11 fugitives on various drug charges Thursday, but withholding details, citing an ongoing investigation.

"We are not releasing more at this time because one of the arrests is extremely confidential and releasing the name could endanger the rest of the investigation," Maj. Steven Bourque said. He said more arrests are anticipated.

Acting Strafford County Sheriff Joseph McGivern, left, and Maj. Steven Bourque.

Bourque said the operation resulted in a substantial seizure of illicit drugs.

"Because of the arrests and follow-up investigation, approximately 25 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of methamphetamine, a quantity of marijuana, mushrooms and approximately $1,200 in cash was seized," he said.

The sweep was orchestrated by the Strafford County sheriff's office, partnering with U.S. marshals, New Hampshire District Joint Fugitive Task Force, New Hampshire State Police, Rockingham County sheriff’s office, New Hampshire Department of Corrections Probation and Parole (Dover office), Dover Police Department and Rochester Police Department.

Bourque said some of the 11 suspects were released on bail while others remained in custody.

Interim Strafford County Sheriff Joseph T. McGivern said the warrant initiative Thursday represented a closing of a growing list of outstanding arrest warrants in the county.

"Many of the individuals apprehended during this initiative were wanted for failing to appear on possession of controlled drugs and possession with intent to distribute charges," McGivern said.

"We do this at various times, as warrants build up in volume," Bourque said. "Some of those arrested had multiple warrants."

Bourque said the operation went smoothly. He said there were no injuries and the cohesion between the 30-40 law enforcement personnel involved went very well. He said most of the arrests took place in the Tri-City area, but a few were in Rockingham County.

"The sheriff's office takes its role in apprehending fugitives very seriously and we will continue our partnerships with local and state agencies ... and employ every means necessary to make these apprehensions,” said McGivern. "We also will continue to investigate, arrest and prosecute to the fullest extent those who possess and deal deadly narcotics in our community.”

McGivern urged those who have an arrest warrant to turn themselves in to authorities.

