Strafford County sheriff: Drugs seized in arrest of 'career criminal'

DOVER — Law enforcement say they arrested a "career criminal" on Jan. 8.

Jacob King, 42, of Milton, was arrested as authorities seized approximately 70 grams of fentanyl, 35 grams of methamphetamine, 376 pills, 16 grams of mushrooms, approximately $7,900 in cash and an "AR-15-style rifle," according to Maj. Steven Bourque of the Strafford County sheriff's department.

New Hampshire law (RSA 159:3) defines an armed career criminal: "No person who has been convicted of any combination of 3 or more felonies in this state or any other state under homicide, assault, sexual assault, arson, burglary, robbery, extortion, child sexual abuse images, or controlled drug laws, shall own or have in his or her possession or under his or her control, a pistol, revolver, rifle, shotgun, or any other firearm."

Violators "shall be sentenced to a minimum mandatory term of 10 years imprisonment and a maximum term of imprisonment of not more than 40 years and shall be fined not more than $25,000."Bourque cited King's following convictions:

On Dec. 11, 2000, King was convicted of second degree assault in Strafford County Superior Court

On March 5, 2002, King was convicted of second degree assault in Carroll County Superior Court.

On March 5, 2002, King was convicted of burglary, while in possession of a fire arm, in Carroll County Superior Court.

Monday's arrest involved work by the sheriff's problem-oriented policing unit, in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. marshals state Joint Fugitive Task Force, the Rockingham County sheriff’s Drug Task Force, and the Milton Police Department, he said.

The Strafford County sheriff's office says law enforcement confiscated drugs, guns and money during the arrest of Jacob King of Milton.

King was arraigned in Rochester District Court on Tuesday. He was charged with a special felony charge of being a career criminal in possession of a handgun, two Class A felony charges of controlled drugs, acts prohibited, and a Class B felony charge of controlled drugs, acts prohibited. Bourque said he is being held at the Strafford County House of Corrections in Dover on $10,000 cash bail.

It was not immediately known if King has an attorney. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for King in Rochester District Court, on Jan. 16 at 1 p.m.

Bourque said the investigation was made possible by a grant from Operation Granite Shield.

