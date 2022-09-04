Strafford County sheriff helps people resolve old arrest warrants. Here's how.

The Strafford County sheriff's office in Dover has launched a new program to help people clear their outstanding arrest warrants. These include warrants from the superior court and electronic bench warrants that failed to appear in court.

Sheriff Mark Brave said people often miss court dates that would resolve old warrants for a number of reasons. He said people forget to go, don’t have the money to get there, don’t have child care, or even miss the bus.

“They are not bad people; it’s just that life happens,” he said.

Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave

People then live in fear of encountering the police and let fines accumulate with the idea of not going to jail.

Usually, all the person needs to solve their problem is a new court date, according to Brave. These outstanding warrants aren’t always related to a violent crime; they can be something simple as a traffic violation, a neighbor dispute, or, in some situations, more serious cases like domestic violence. There are 436 outstanding arrest warrants in Strafford County.

More: Strafford County sheriff's deputy who is caretaker for his wife now faces cancer battle

“They can get to the end solution faster, which is freedom, and not having that dark cloud over their heads,” said Brave.

Often, if a person with a warrant gets pulled over by the police, they are immediately held in jail. If that happens on a Friday afternoon, the chances of seeing a judge are low, and they may have to spend the weekend in jail.

Resolving old warrants can make a difference in people's lives, Brave said. “Some lose their jobs for a weekend in jail, and we want to avoid that.”

What to do to resolve arrest warrants in Strafford County

The sheriff's office on County Farm Road in Dover will be open each Thursday until January 2023 with a bail commissioner in place to solve these issues.

Brave said it will be a safe space where people should feel free to come without fearing the unknown.

Child care in Seacoast NH: Parents stressed by long waitlists, rising costs. What are solutions?

Story continues

“With law enforcement reform, we need to start thinking about it outside the box regarding how to assist the people we serve a little better,” he said. “It’s going to take time.”

People can also go to ask questions about their warrants without explaining their reasons or asking if they can be arrested or not. The service is free of charge, and people can come to ask general questions without disclosing their identity.

NH Seacoast Greenway coming in 2023: Here's vision for Maine-Florida trail's local section

On the first day of the program, the office assisted 10 people, but they expect more to show up in the next few weeks.

For those who can not make it on Thursdays, the program will also be open the other days of the week, though it may take a little longer because the office will have to call in a bail commissioner. Brave said people will not be arrested if they go, emphasizing that this program is not a trick.

These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Strafford County NH sheriff helps people resolve old arrest warrants