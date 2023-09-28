Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave expected in court for arraignment on criminal charges

TechCrunch

Facebook's parent is expected to make the Meta Quest 3 the centerpiece of the event. While companies like Magic Leap have pivoted the entirety of their focus to corporate training and prototyping, Meta is still extremely invested in consumer. While VR/AR haven't been the rousing success Mark Zuckerberg et al. have been hoping for, Meta has a significant headstart ahead of the rest of the industry (excepting maybe Vive and PlayStation VR).