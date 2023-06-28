Strafford County sheriff under criminal investigation by AG's office

Jun. 28—Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave is under investigation by the Attorney General's Public Integrity Unit for potential criminal violations including theft, falsification in official matters and abuse of office, according to the AG's office.

Brave was notified on June 2 of the investigation, which probes alleged business trips to Florida with a female co-worker, and an allegation that he used county funds to pay for her housing.

Brave did not respond Wednesday to requests for comment. He has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing.

Strafford County officials asked Brave to take a leave of absence while the investigation is underway, Strafford County Attorney Tom Velardi said by email Wednesday.

Brave refused and remains high sheriff in Strafford County. Because Brave is an independent constitutional officer with no direct oversight by county commissioners, he legally is allowed to continue in his position.

When Brave was elected in November 2020 and sworn in the following January, he became New Hampshire's first Black sheriff. He won a second term in 2022.

He has said the criminal investigation is politically motivated. Brave is a Democrat, as are the three county commissioners.

Because the investigation is under the jurisdiction of the Attorney General, county officials are unable to comment on its substance or the timetable of potential legal or administrative action.

Brave served in city and state positions and as chief of campus safety at Great Bay Community College before coming to the sheriff's office. He previously worked there as the sergeant overseeing transports and the civil process unit, according to the department's website. He also oversaw the agency's standards and training unit.

According to Foster's Daily Democrat, Strafford County commissioners voted to recommend that Brave be placed on the exculpatory evidence schedule or "Laurie List," which includes law enforcement officers and officials with credibility issues.

The AG's office and the county attorney declined to comment further on Wednesday.

rbaker@unionleader.com