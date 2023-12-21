Strafford County's $170 million nursing home plan fails after hours of debate

DOVER — The proposal to build a new Strafford County nursing home was defeated Wednesday night, when it failed to receive the required two-thirds vote of the county's delegation of state representatives.

The county commissioners' $170 million proposal was to build a new nursing home on County Farm Road in Dover, not far from the existing Riverside Rest Home. It received 21 yes votes, all from Democrats, and 15 no votes, all from Republicans. With 36 voters, it fell three votes short of passage.

The project was defeated at the end of an hours-long meeting. It will now will go back to the drawing board, which is fine with state Rep. Kelley Potenza, R-Rochester, who voted against it.

A conceptual view of the newly revised Strafford County nursing home proposal.

"The plan was irresponsible and needed to be scrapped," Potenza said. "Those claiming the Republicans do not want a new nursing home are wrong. We want that. I want that. But the process here was so flawed, from the amount of money already spent, to the $170 million price tag. The location is wrong and the plan too extravagant. We have been researching other nursing homes, and we think we can do this for less, and that we can better use some money to address the needs at the current Riverside Home, particularly the heating and air conditioning needs."

The resolution asked for approval to construct a new 215-bed, 310,000-plus-square foot nursing home, bonding $163.7 million to finance the project. It would have also used nearly $15.4 million in federal funds, reducing the total cost to the county to about $170 million.

If approved, the Strafford County commissioners, who pushed hard for the project for more than a year, would have pursued the bond and sought more grants to fund it. Instead, they will start over. Rep. David Bickford, R-New Durham, made a motion to meet beginning in January to begin to work toward a compromise. That motion was tabled and the meeting adjourned.

“We are disappointed," said George Maglaras, chairman of the county commissioners. "I asked some of the Republicans on the way out what it is they want, and I still don’t know. Whether this is defeated now or a year from now, they are going to have build a new nursing home.”

What supporters and opponents said about the project

A public hearing held before the delegation vote was closely divided between supporters and those vehemently opposed to the $170 million price tag.

Dover Mayor Robert Carrier spoke first.

“The people in Riverside are in need of a better way of life,” Carrier said. “They are understaffed, and the building was not designed for what it is being used for now. These are our families, our grandfathers, and our friends. This is not a Republican or Democratic choice, but a people choice. This is a good plan, it’s moving forward. The money is tough, but it’s needed. We’ve got our fingers crossed, and I hope the delegation understands, this is exactly where we need to be.”

Outgoing Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard said the decision is not about labels, but about human beings.

“Tonight, is about empathy and dignity,” said Hilliard. “As a society, we do a terrible job. We are not going to avoid the end of our own lives, and how we treat people in their weakest moments is a judge of whether or not we are decent human beings. Eventually we will all feel the same things they are now.”

Yes, said Hilliard, there is a cost associated.

“This is part of us stepping up to the plate; everyone deserves to die with dignity and respect,” he said. “These are the people who built Strafford County, Dover, and Somersworth so I ask - dig deep into your soul and show that level of understanding. Do the right thing.”

A nurse at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital cited the growing number of people 65-plus with cognitive disorders and the issue of food insecurity and need for more behavioral health units.

One resident argued that building now will save costs in the long run and will save lives. She said she had worked in nursing homes, had visited loved ones in homes. She urged support and said a poor-quality design increases the risk for residents and staff, and a well-designed facility offers a safe place to truly care for each other.

Those opposed said they were not in favor of the $170 million plan but recognized the need to build a new nursing home.

Rochester resident Lou Archibald, of the Gonic neighborhood, advised speaking to the nurses, the people in the trenches,.

"My wife has been there (Riverside) for nine years," he said. "I trust the staff, I love these people. They take care of my wife. There is no question we need a new nursing home, the question is the price"

One delegate Jessica LaMontagne, D-Dover, sits on the nursing home subcommittee. She defended plans to include a day care.

"The day care center is good for the elderly, to see young children at play," she said "And it is a better incentive for those who work there to stay."

Rep. Heath Howard, D-Strafford, spoke about the cost, comparing the discussed $800,000 per bed to similar construction. He said the new state psychiatric hospital will be $1.6 million per bed. He said a veteran's hospital in Holyoke, Mass. will be $2 million per bed.

"We need to look at the realities," said Howard. "We are in a different economic place than in the past. Several people have been hiding behind the fact that it will be the younger generation paying for this, but for me, 23 years old and the youngest member; I support this plan. We are allowing the people of Strafford County to suffer because we are unwilling to act."

"Let's get this started and work together," said Rep. Susan Treleaven, D-Dover. "We can work together and do something good."

Who voted for and against nursing home proposal

Here's a roll call list of the 21 state representatives who voted for the project and the 15 who voted against it:

Yes votes: Luz Bay, D-Dover; Peter Bixby, D-Dover; Gerri Cannon, D-Somersworth; Bill Conlin, D-Dover; Daniel Fitzpatrick, D-Rochester; Chuck Grassie, D-Rochester; Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham; Heath Howard, D-Strafford; Allan Howland, D-Durham; Cam Kenney, D-Durham; Jessica LaMontagne, D-Dover; Cassandra Levesque, D-Barrington; Gail Pare, D-Dover; Cecilia Rich, D-Somersworth; Peter Schmidt, D-Dover; Loren Selig, D-Durham; Geoff Smith, D-Dover; Marjorie Smith, D-Durham; Thomas Southworth, D-Dover; Susan Treleaven, D-Dover; Janet Wall, D-Dover.

No votes: Aidan Ankarberg, R-Rochester; Glenn Bailey, R-Rochester; David Bickford, R-New Durham; Claudine Burnham, R-Rochester; James Connor, R-Rochester; Michael Granger, R-Rochester; Michael Harrington, R-Strafford; James Horgan, R-Farmington: Thomas Kaczynski Jr., R-Rochester; Clifford Newton, R-Rochester; Brandon Phinney, R-Rochester; Joe Pitre, R-; Kelley Potenza, R-Rochester; Len Turcotte, R-Barrington; Kenneth Vincent, R-Somersworth.

The county has 38 seats in the New Hampshire House. Jeffrey Rich, D-Somersworth, was absent and did not vote Wednesday. Rep. Hoy Robert Menear III, D-Lee, recently died, and his seat will remain vacant until a special election in March.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Strafford County's $170 million nursing home plan fails