Strafford man to stand trial in catalytic converters theft case

Dec. 9—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A judge ordered a Strafford man to stand trial on robbery and theft charges at a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court.

Associate Judge Matthew Kasper decided at the conclusion of the hearing that there was probable cause for Jeremy D. Redman, 41, to stand trial on counts of first-degree robbery and stealing. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Jan. 9.

Redman is accused of being one of two suspects who stole several catalytic converters and performance radiators from a rural Miller man's property in June 2021. The owner of the property, Damon Robison, arrived on the scene as the suspects were leaving, and they purportedly threw items out of their car at him and pointed a gun at him in making their getaway, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Robison identified Redman and Michael R. Watkins, 43, of Greenfield, from photo lineups as the thieves. Watkins pleaded guilty to stealing in June and was sentenced to seven years in prison.