'Strahan, Sara and Keke' Deals and Steals on comfy sweats, headache hats and cookie dough originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Tory Johnson is back on “Strahan, Sara and Keke” with exclusive Deals and Steals on must-have items for comfort.

Score big savings on everything from blankets, hair tools and more.

The deals start at just $7.50 and are all 50% off.

Deal Details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

Feejays: Sweatpants with Feet

Original: $30 to $40

GMA Deal: $15 to $20

50% savings

Valid: 10/29/19 to 10/30/19

gma-feejays.com



Inspired by brisk mornings, Feejays were invented by a surfer who had the idea to sew soft, warm feet on the bottom of his favorite sweatpants. Stay comfortably cozy in these sweatpants with ultra plus Sherpa-lined feet. You can wear the sweatpants with your feet in or out. Options are available for kids (sizes XS-XL) and adults (sizes XS-4X.) Shipping is $4.99.

BlankieGram: Message Blankets

Original: $35

GMA Deal: $17.50

50% savings

Valid: 10/29/19 to 10/30/19

gma-blankiegram.com



