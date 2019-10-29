'Strahan, Sara and Keke' Deals and Steals on comfy sweats, headache hats and cookie dough originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com
Tory Johnson is back on “Strahan, Sara and Keke” with exclusive Deals and Steals on must-have items for comfort.
Score big savings on everything from blankets, hair tools and more.
The deals start at just $7.50 and are all 50% off.
Find all of Tory's "Deals and Steals" on her special deals website, GMADeals.com.
Feejays: Sweatpants with Feet
Original: $30 to $40
GMA Deal: $15 to $20
50% savings
Valid: 10/29/19 to 10/30/19
Inspired by brisk mornings, Feejays were invented by a surfer who had the idea to sew soft, warm feet on the bottom of his favorite sweatpants. Stay comfortably cozy in these sweatpants with ultra plus Sherpa-lined feet. You can wear the sweatpants with your feet in or out. Options are available for kids (sizes XS-XL) and adults (sizes XS-4X.) Shipping is $4.99.
BlankieGram: Message Blankets
Original: $35
GMA Deal: $17.50
50% savings
Valid: 10/29/19 to 10/30/19
BlankieGram grew from a spark of an idea between two friends who wanted to send a loving and thoughtful gift to somebody when you couldn’t be there in person to give them a hug. These soft blankets are carefully designed to wrap the recipients in comfort and positive thoughts as a reminder that others are thinking of them. There are 12 options including a variety of words such as Inspiring, Brave, Caring, Bear Hugs, Peace, Good Thoughts and Blessed. Limit four units per order. Shipping is $7.50 or free with the purchase of two or more.
Headache Hat: The Original Headache Hat
Original: $40
GMA Deal: $20
50% savings
Valid: 10/29/19 to 10/30/19
Help battle your migraines and tension headaches with the Headache Hat. This wearable ice pack is lightweight, soft, flexible and allows for securing 24 individual ice packets in place on the pain points. Easily pull down over the eye to block out light. This can be worn around the head, neck or any other area that needs cooling therapy. The fleece barrier provides temperature control as needed. Limit two units per order. Shipping is $4.99.
FHI Heat: Hair Brushes & Appliances
Original: $15 to $300
GMA Deal: $7.50 to $150 + FREE SHIPPING
50% savings
Valid: 10/29/19 to 10/30/19
From the runway stylist to the home stylist, FHI Heat brings salon-worthy hair anywhere. This assortment includes everything you need for effortless styling. From blowouts to curls to silky smooth straight hair, there are 13 appliances to achieve the look. The UNBRUSH Detangle Brush is also available, which works great on wet or dry hair and its soft bristles eliminate pulling or snagging hair. Free shipping!
WISP: Cleaning Set
Original: $40
GMA Deal: $20
50% savings
Valid: 10/29/19 to 10/30/19
WISP is reimagining the broom and dustpan. This ultra-modern cleaning tool uses a smart design and Bristle Seal technology to make cleaning faster, easier and more efficient. The WISP cleaning set includes the telescoping broom, dustpan and miniWISP hand broom. The broom features a 12-inch wide head and the bristles are angled at 90 degrees to create a squeegee-like effect on your floor and to better reach corners. When you’re done sweeping, use the ball of your foot, step onto the handle of the pan to create a four-point seal to the floor. The miniWISP is lightweight and made to go anywhere messes are made. Choose from five colors. Shipping starts at $6.95.
Edoughble: Snackable Cookie Dough
Original: $49 to $55
GMA Deal: $24.50 to $27.50
50% savings
Valid: 10/29/19 to 10/30/19
Safe and ready to eat, all natural and non-GMO, Edoughble is the snackable cookie dough with that straight-from-the-mixing-bowl taste. Edoughble was created by a trained pastry chef and mom who wanted to give her girls the same love for baking she has grown up with and the fun of eating the batter without the risk of illness. This cookie dough is safe to eat raw and not meant for baking. Aside from eating it by the spoonful, you can make truffles, mix into your favorite ice cream or frost a cupcake. There are three 4-pack options including non-dairy and DIY sets. Shipping is $7.99 per 4-pack.