'Strahan, Sara and Keke' Deals & Steals on sherpa pullovers, Bluetooth beanies, Foster Grant sunglasses & more originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Tory Johnson is back on “Strahan, Sara and Keke” with exclusive Deals and Steals on sherpa pullovers, Bluetooth beanies, Foster Grant sunglasses and more.

Score big savings on everything from must-have items to wear when the weather gets colder while still looking stylish.

The deals start at just $10.50 and are all at least 50% off.

PHOTO: Deals & Steals on sherpa pullovers, Bluetooth beanies, Foster Grant sunglasses & more (ABC News Photo Illustration, Rain Raps, Foster Grant, Lulu Dharma) More

Find all of Tory's "Deals and Steals" on her special deals website, GMADeals.com.

Deal Details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By visiting these website addresses, you will leave Goodmorningamerica.com and be directed to Shopify-powered web stores. Any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies. ABC will receive a small share of revenue from purchases through these links.

Top It Off: Pullovers & Vests

Original: $66 to $72

GMA Deal: $33 to $36

50% savings

Valid: 10/15/19

gma-topitoffwholesale.com

PHOTO: Top It Off (Top It Off) More

Stay cozy and on-trend this fall and winter with soft pullovers and vests. Top It Off’s fleece, sherpa or quilted pullovers are available with either zippers or snap closures. Styles include elbow patch or shoulder print accents. The sherpa vests have two side pockets and will keep you cozy. Sizes range from S to 2XL. Shipping is $7.50 or free for orders over $50.

1Voice: Bluetooth Beanies & Eye Masks

Original: $25 to $70

GMA Deal: $11 to $30

51%-64% savings

Valid: 10/15/19

gma-1voicenyc.com

PHOTO: 1Voice (1Voice) More