'Strahan, Sara and Keke' Deals & Steals on sherpa pullovers, Bluetooth beanies, Foster Grant sunglasses & more originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com
Tory Johnson is back on “Strahan, Sara and Keke” with exclusive Deals and Steals on sherpa pullovers, Bluetooth beanies, Foster Grant sunglasses and more.
Score big savings on everything from must-have items to wear when the weather gets colder while still looking stylish.
The deals start at just $10.50 and are all at least 50% off.
Find all of Tory's "Deals and Steals" on her special deals website, GMADeals.com.
Top It Off: Pullovers & Vests
Original: $66 to $72
GMA Deal: $33 to $36
50% savings
Valid: 10/15/19
Stay cozy and on-trend this fall and winter with soft pullovers and vests. Top It Off’s fleece, sherpa or quilted pullovers are available with either zippers or snap closures. Styles include elbow patch or shoulder print accents. The sherpa vests have two side pockets and will keep you cozy. Sizes range from S to 2XL. Shipping is $7.50 or free for orders over $50.
1Voice: Bluetooth Beanies & Eye Masks
Original: $25 to $70
GMA Deal: $11 to $30
51%-64% savings
Valid: 10/15/19
Warm, stylish and functional, 1Voice’s Bluetooth Beanies feature built-in headphones to stream high quality music from your portable device. Convenient and comfortable, you don’t have to worry about earbuds falling out. The rechargeable battery lasts 12-15 hours. Headphone eye masks, headbands and travel pillows are also available. Shipping is $3.99 or free for orders over $100.
SHOLDIT: Convertible Infinity Scarf with Pocket
Orignal: $40
GMA Deal: $20
50% savings
Valid: 10/15/19
Remain hands-free and stylish on the-go with SHOLDIT. While running errands or traveling, SHOLDIT’s scarves have a carefully-placed zippered pocket so you can store your most important items: phone, money, credit cards, medicine, passport and keys. When not being worn, this scarf folds into a clutch. There are six colors in this new tweed collection. Shipping is $5.99 or free for orders over $75.
Foster Grant: Sunglasses
Original: $21 to $31
GMA Deal: $10.50 to $15.50
50% savings
Valid: 10/15/19gma-fostergrant.com
Since 1929 Foster Grant has offered fashionable and affordable sunglasses. Choose from a large assortment for men and women. Sunreaders are also available. The lenses feature 100% UVA-UVB lens protection and scratch resistant lenses. Shipping is $3 or free for orders over $15.
Lulu Dharma: Dual Vegan Leather Tote
Original: $88
GMA Deal: $38
56% savings
Valid: 10/15/19
For work or weekend, Lulu Dharma’s Dual Vegan Leather Tote is a classic style that carries everything you need for the day. Lightweight and roomy, the stitched top handles allow it to be hand-carried or worn over the shoulder. The soft suede interior features a zippered pocket. There are four colorways. Shipping is $5.95 or free with the purchase of two or more.
RAINRAPS: Water-Repellent Outerwear
Original: $65
GMA Deal: $32.50
50% savings
Valid: 10/15/19
Keep dry while remaining stylish with a RAINRAP. This fashionable, water-repellent garment is an alternative to bulky rain gear. The lightweight RAINRAP has a hood for added coverage and is the style of a wrap, making it easy to wear over any outfit. The reversible design gives you two looks in one. Each RAINRAP comes with a travel pouch for easy storing. There are 15 options. Shipping is $5.99.