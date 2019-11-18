Straight pride event attracts just three people

A “straight pride“ event gathered just three supporters in Dallas, who waved their flag and argued with counter-protesters nevertheless.

Two members of Super Happy Fun America (SHFA), a group advocating for “straight rights”, turned up to protest after claiming the original event had been postponed in a series of Facebook videos.

The men were seen confronting counter-protesters carrying transgender pride flags who approached them.

“Are you a heterophobe?” one asked while filming a video later posted on SHFA’s Facebook page.

The other claimed he had been sacked from his job “for being straight”.

SHFA said a planned larger rally fell through after its organisers, Protecting our Next Generations, were “unfairly treated” by Dallas city officials who asked them to pay thousands of dollars for a permit, which would cover security costs.

The two men said they decided to turn up anyway to “express freedom of speech”.

“I knew that attendance would be low, but I couldn’t stop laughing when I saw that it was just them,” activist Soraya Colli told the LGBTQ magazine Advocate.

Ms Colli said the pair were later joined by another supporter and a woman who later “rebuked” them.

“They really believe anti-fascists are out there throwing bricks and beating up Trump supporters,” Ms Colli said, “but instead it was LGBT allies with rubber chickens and cowbells to drown them out.”

SHFA ran a “straight pride” parade in Boston over summer which was also outnumbered by counter-protesters who turned up, according to The Guardian.