Straight Talk: Beware phishing scam that cops, process server are after you

Many scams start with an intimidating phone call. A “debt collector” needs you to pay immediately, or a “police officer” claims to have a warrant for your arrest. The latest variation involves a phony process server and a non-existent court case against you. BBB Scam Tracker has received numerous reports of this new twist.

How the scam works

You receive a call from an unknown or blocked number from a person claiming to be a process server. They might say there is a lien on your home or someone is taking you to court over unpaid medical bills. In other cases, the scammer may be secretive, saying they can’t reveal details until your papers are served.

Next, they will ask you to “confirm” sensitive personal information, such as your date of birth and Social Security number. When you are hesitant to give this information, they stress the urgency of the matter that you are being taken to court. If you ask too many questions about who is making a complaint or what company the process server works for, the scammer will get angry.

Sometimes, the “process server” may be phishing for information about your family members. According to one target, “I received a call from some lady who… stated that my phone number was provided to them by my mother, and they wanted me to verify her Social Security number and date of birth. I refused and asked her what the phone call was about. She stated that there was a lawsuit pending against my mother, but she declined to state who the complainant was and said there would be a process server coming through to serve papers. They refused to provide my mother with any information regarding a lawsuit against her. We waited for a process server, and of course, none showed up.”

The people behind this scam do not have any legal papers to deliver; they want your personal information to commit identity theft.

How to avoid phishing scams

Be wary of scare tactics. Scammers love to threaten people with legal action or hefty fines, to scare them into giving up their personal information. They hope fear will cause consumers to act without thinking. Always remember representatives of a reputable business or legal office will be polite and civil, even in a serious situation. They will not pressure you to act immediately “or else.”

Search your local court website. If you think there is a chance someone has filed a lawsuit against you, check your local court's website. Search your name to see if any lawsuit has been filed. If nothing comes up, you are in the clear.

The scammer may have some personal information, do not give them more. Scammers may have some of your personal information from a previous phishing scam, a data breach, or some other source. They may try to use these stolen details to get even more information from you. For example, they might read your Social Security number and then ask you to “confirm” your date of birth. Even if someone has a few details, do not give them any further information unless you are sure you are dealing with someone you trust.

For more information – Reading up on phishing scams at bit.ly/Phishingscams and impostor scams at bit.ly/Avoidimpostor can help you spot a con before it is too late. You may also visit BBB's Spot a Scam page at BBB.org/all/scamtips for tips on recognizing scam tactics. If a scammer contacts you, report your experience at BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help boost consumer awareness and make scammers’ tactics less effective.

