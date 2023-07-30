Straight Talk: Don't fall victim to vehicle transport scam

BBB logo

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices.

Moving is stressful, expensive and time-consuming! That makes it a perfect opportunity for scammers. If you are relocating and need help transporting your vehicle, watch out for this scam.

How the scam works

You search the internet for a vehicle transport service, to get a quote. After browsing a few companies, you find one offering a great deal. All you have to do is send them a deposit of a few hundred dollars, typically by a digital wallet service, like Paypal, Zelle, Venmo and others.

Once the deposit is made, you are given a pickup date, but when the date arrives, no one shows up. The company may tell you that the driver was held up, or you may not be able to reach your contact at all. Ultimately, you have lost any down payment to a fake company with no intention of transporting your items.

Some versions of this scam are more extreme. A few consumers reported to BBB Scam Tracker a variation where the “company” transported their vehicles, but issues arose when they tried to pick their vehicles up at their destination. The company was asking for more money than previously agreed, essentially holding the car, truck or motorcycle hostage.

One consumer reported this experience: “I booked a shipment to have a motorcycle transported. The motorcycle was picked up at the location and never delivered to me. I had already made payment with PayPal for the cost of the transport, but the representative told me the funds were kicked back. I checked my PayPal account and did not receive a credit. … I told him I didn’t feel comfortable with this and refused to send him any funds. He then stated the bike would be placed in a storage unit and it would cost $900 to have it released.” The consumer continued to receive Cash App requests for payments, which he refused to pay. The consumer has not been able to locate his motorcycle.

Story continues

How to avoid vehicle transport scams

Do thorough research to find a reputable shipping company. When it comes to expensive services and important, high-dollar possessions, doing research is critical. Look for companies with verifiable contact information, good customer service, and reviews on third-party websites. Avoid companies without a website, have poor or no reviews, or are difficult to contact. A good place to start your research is on BBB.org.

Watch out for deals that sound too good to be true. If a company quotes you a price significantly lower than the market value for a service or product, consider it a red flag. In this scam (and many others), scammers try to lure their victims with unrealistic prices.

Think about how you make payments. Making payments through digital wallet apps are essentially cash payments. These services are designed to be used with people you trust. Also, never make payments for services by wiring money or with prepaid debit cards. Anyone who requests payment this way is probably a scammer. Paying with a credit card makes it easier to contest fraudulent charges.

For more information – Have a successful move with these resources and BBB tips at BBB.org/all/moving. With technology and scammers tactics continuing to change, visit BBB's Scams HQ at BBB.org/all/scamtips for information and resources on the various types of scams and warning signs. If you spot a scam, report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help boost consumer awareness and make scammers’ tactics less effective.

For BBB information – Visit BBB.org or call 330-454-9401 to look up a business, file a complaint, write a customer review, read tips, find our events, follow us on social media, and more!

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Straight Talk: Don't fall victim to vehicle transport scam