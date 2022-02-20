Straight Talk: Don't let scammers steal your Google business profile

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offer tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices.

This new scam can seriously affect a business’s reputation. If you own a company, watch out for scammers trying to steal your Google business profile – along with all the good reviews you worked so hard to get.

How the scam works

When you search for a business in Google, information about that company will typically appear in the right sidebar. This is called a Google business profile. Alongside basic information, such as an address, phone number, and operating hours, there’s a link enabling the business owner to claim and edit the profile. Unfortunately, it’s also an opportunity for scammers.

Scammers click the “Own this business?” link, which sends a request email to the current owner. If you or someone in your company approves this request, thinking it is legitimate, the scammer can take over your profile. They will likely change the name of your business and lock you out of the account.

Scammers then use this new business profile to fool consumers into contacting them with all of your reviews. Scam locksmiths commonly use this technique. If your business profile is stolen, you’ll need to go through a process with Google support to reclaim your profile. In the meantime, your profile may have received bad reviews or been altered by scammers.

Protect your Google business profile

Reject suspicious ownership requests. Stop scammers in their tracks by rejecting unauthorized attempts to claim your business profile immediately. If you aren’t sure if a member of your staff is behind the request, find out before you accept it.

Check your email and any alerts you receive from Google in a timely fashion. Scammers are counting on you not noticing strange activity on your profile. When initially verifying your account, be sure to use an email that you check regularly.

Contact Google support if your account gets hijacked. Regain control of your stolen account through Google’s support team. Fill out this form on Google to start the reclaiming process.

Always report fraudulent activity. Report any problems to Google immediately. You can also report your experience at BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report will help other businesses stay alert to similar threats.

For more information

Read up on the power of customer reviews. Learn more about scams targeting small businesses (bit.ly/smallbusinessscam). Learn how to spot a scam at BBB.org/SpotaScam.

For BBB information

Visit bbb.org/Canton or call 330-454-9401 to look up a business, file a complaint, write a customer review, read tips, find our events, follow us on social media, and more.

