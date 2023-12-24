Straight Talk: Five ways to avoid delivery scams

BBB logo

Some consumers have recently been getting text messages stating that a major delivery carrier needs them to "update delivery preferences" on a package by clicking a link. The problem? The text is a scam and clicking the link results in the theft of personal information.

Most consumers love the convenience of making purchases online and having them shipped straight to their doorstep. But with millions of packages delivered each year, con artists and thieves have developed many ways to steal from shoppers. Fortunately, there are also many ways to protect yourself from their shady tactics.

Popular delivery scams

Delivery scams and theft are particularly prevalent during the holidays when more packages are shipped, but they can happen year-round. Scammers are hoping shoppers are busy or distracted and will act without thinking.

The first scams to look out for are phishing texts or emails that pose as official notices from delivery companies. These either contain a "tracking link," a message that the shipper is having difficulty delivering a package to you, or, most recently, a link to update delivery preferences. Clicking the link either takes you to a form that asks for personally identifying information or to a site that downloads malware onto your computer.

Another delivery scam involves fake "missed delivery" tags. Scammers place a note on your door that claims they are having challenges delivering a package to you. They ask you to call a phone number to reschedule your delivery, but it is a ruse to get your personal information.

A different delivery scam involves a text stating something like, "The USPS package has arrived at the warehouse and cannot be delivered due to incomplete address information. Please confirm your addressing the link. https://realmastm.com (Please reply to 1, then exit the SMS, open the SMS activation link again, or copy the link to Safari browser and open it) The US Postal team wishes you a wonderful day."

Another issue shoppers face is package theft. Many consumers have had their packages stolen before they arrive home from work. Thieves snatch packages from doorsteps or apartment or condo lobbies. Criminals even follow delivery and postal trucks and grab the parcels once the truck leaves.

How to avoid delivery scams

1. Take precautions to ensure a safe delivery. If you have a valuable or fragile item delivered to your home, purchase shipping insurance. Always get tracking numbers for your purchases and check the shipping progress periodically.

2. Beware of texts, calls, or emails about a missed delivery. Legitimate delivery services usually leave a "missed delivery" notice on your door. Examine the form carefully to make sure it is authentic, and only then follow their instructions. Keep track of what you have ordered to better understand what is coming and when. Do not click on links; go directly to the delivery carrier's website or log in and use the retailer's tracking tools.

3. Request a signature. This feature may come with a price tag, but it may be worth the extra fee. Requesting a signature means that a delivery service will not be able to drop a package on your doorstep unless someone is there to sign for it.

4. Do not leave packages sitting on your doorstep; they are particularly vulnerable to theft. To ensure safe delivery, have your package delivered to your workplace or a trusted neighbor who will be home to accept delivery. Some delivery companies have lockers where your packages are secured until you pick them up using a one-time code.

5. Open your delivery upon receipt to check for damage or signs of tampering. Contact the seller immediately if you believe something is wrong with the shipment or it is not what you ordered. Also, review the seller's return policy for damaged or unwanted items.

FOR MORE INFORMATION – Visit BBB's holiday HQ at BBB.org/Holiday for more holiday-related tips and information. Visit BBB.org/AvoidScams to learn more about avoiding scams, and if you have been the victim of a delivery scam, please report it at BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help others avoid falling victim to similar scams.

FOR BBB INFORMATION – Visit BBB.org or call us at 330-454-9401 to look up a business, file a complaint, write a customer review, read tips, find our events, follow us on social media, and more!

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Straight Talk: Five ways to avoid delivery scams