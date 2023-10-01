Straight Talk: 'Grandparent scams' target loved ones

Emergency scams, sometimes called "grandparent scams," prey on the willingness of an unsuspecting, worried individual to help friends and family in need. Often, they will impersonate their targets’ loved ones, make up an urgent situation, and plead for help… and money. Scammers look up information on social media sites and offer plausible stories. They may even incorporate nicknames and real travel plans into the con to convince their targets.

How the scam works

Emergency scams are about a family member or friend in a dire situation. You get a call, email, or social media message from someone claiming to be a distressed family member. They may say they have been arrested while traveling overseas, or there was an accident, medical emergency, or other calamity. They can be very convincing, providing family names and even school details.

A common version is the “grandparent scam,” where the con artist contacts a grandparent claiming to be their grandchild and asks for money. The plea is so persuasive that the grandparent wires money to the scammer, only to find out their family member was safe and sound later. This scam can also work in reverse, where the "grandparent" calls their grandchild pleading for help.

Recently, the FTC has warned that scammers are using voice cloning techniques to imitate the voices of loved ones. The technology enables con artists to copy the voices of persons close to you from videos they may find on social media or other sources. They can then use tools to imitate the voice of your loved one and have it appear to say whatever they wish in a call. Some voice cloning efforts may be crude, and others very sophisticated - either way, this adds to this scam's confusing and frightening aspect.

Tips to spot this scam

• Resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story is. Hang up or close the message and call your loved one directly. Do not call the phone number provided by the caller or caller ID. Ask questions that would be hard for an impostor to answer correctly.

• Know what your family members are sharing online. You may not have control over your family's social media accounts but you can familiarize yourself with what they share online.

• Do not wire any money if there is any doubt about the call. If a person wires money and later realizes it is a fraud, the police must be alerted.

FOR MORE INFORMATION – If you have been the victim of a scam, report it at BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your experience can help others to recognize suspicious behavior and stop scammers in their tracks.

Learn more about impostor scams at bit.ly/Avoidimpostor. Learn how to protect yourself from scams at bit.ly/BBBAvoidScams.

FOR BBB INFORMATION – Visit BBB.org or call 330-454-9401 to look up a business, file a complaint, write a customer review, read tips, find our events, follow us on social media, and more!

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Straight Talk: 'Grandparent scams' target loved ones