Straight Talk: Six ways to avoid falling for garage door repair scams

BBB Scam Tracker has numerous reports of unscrupulous emergency garage door repair companies who take advantage of homeowners needing repair services. These companies target homeowners by advertising their emergency repair services, then inflating the amount of work needed or the parts needed for repair. Consumers do not expect to be overcharged for unnecessary parts. They often take advantage of urgent situations and prey on the homeowners’ lack of knowledge of garage door parts and service costs. These companies can appear at the top of emergency garage door repair internet searches.

Warning signs of garage door repair scams

1. Business name. Garage door scammers often use multiple names that are generic, unclear and not listed as a legally registered business with the state.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

2. No physical address, or a fake address. Scammers may only provide a phone number or an email address and avoid giving you a verifiable location.

3. Lack of identification. Legitimate repair professionals typically wear uniforms, have identification, and drive company-branded vehicles.

4. Unrealistic low prices. Many scams advertise a low fee for the service call, only to demand more money for additional “repairs.” If a quote seems too good to be true, it probably is.

5. High-pressure sales tactics. Scammers may use high-pressure tactics to insist that you should not wait on repairing your garage door.

6. Payment upfront. Be cautious of any repair service that demands payment in full before any work is completed. Reputable companies will provide a detailed estimate and allow you to pay after the work is finished.

Tips to avoid garage door repair scams

1. Research the company. Ask for the company’s name and address when they answer the phone, and compare it to their advertisement – does it match? Look up the company online and add the words “Complaint,” “Review,” and/or “Scam” to see what others are saying. Check for reviews and ratings on reputable websites like BBB.org. Read feedback from other customers to gauge their satisfaction with the service.

2. Get multiple estimates. This will help you understand the average cost of the repair and identify any outliers.

3. Ask for credentials. Request proof of insurance, licensing, qualifications, and identification from anyone visiting your home for repairs. Licensing requirements vary by location, so verify their credentials with your local authorities.

4. Get everything in writing. Before any work begins, make sure you have a written estimate that details the scope of work, materials, and costs. This can help protect you from unexpected charges.

5. Take your time. Do not feel pressured to make a quick decision. Scammers thrive on urgency, so take your time to research, evaluate your options, and understand pricing.

6. Trust your instincts. If something does not feel right or you are uncomfortable with the technician or company, trust your instincts and consider seeking another option.

Remember that due diligence is key when hiring any service provider. Researching and choosing a reputable garage door repair company can save you money and frustration in the long run. A reputable garage door repair company will prioritize your safety and provide transparent and fair pricing. Stay vigilant and informed to avoid falling victim to these scams.

FOR MORE INFORMATION – If you encounter a garage door repair scam or suspect fraudulent activity, report it to your local authorities and atBBB.org/ScamTracker.Whether you are looking to install a new garage door, repair a broken one, or secure the one you have, BBB is here to help.Search for a BBB Accredited garage door repair company near you at BBB.org/near-me/garage-door-repair.Visit BBB's Home HQ at BBB.org/all/your-home-hq for more tips and resources for homeowners.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Straight Talk: Six ways to avoid falling for garage door repair scams