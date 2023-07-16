Straight Talk: New social media scam offers free piano

BBB logo

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices.

BBB Scam Tracker has received numerous reports of a clever new con that appears to be a friendly neighbor trying to give away their piano. However, this is just another scheme for con artists to steal your money.

How the scam works

You are scrolling through Facebook Marketplace or another social media platform when you encounter an incredible deal. Someone is trying to get rid of their piano – for free! It may even be someone you know that has sent you a link since this is such an amazing opportunity.

When you reach out to the “owner,” they explain they are downsizing due to a move or other circumstances. They need to find a good home for the piano. It is free…but you will need to cover the shipping costs. If you are interested, the owner will put you in touch with movers who will deliver it.

When you contact the movers, they ask you to send money via Zelle, PayPal, or another digital wallet app. They may even ask you to wire or pay with prepaid debit cards. However, after you send the money, the piano never arrives. The piano and the movers were both part of a scam.

One consumer reported this experience after contacting the “moving company”: “The customer service rep sent me a picture of packaged piano and asked me to pay the moving fee. They sent me an invoice for $843 and instructions on how to send the money through PayPal. They asked me to send them the receipt via email so they could prepare for the shipment. Three days later, they gave me a ‘trucking number.’ But on the morning the item should’ve been delivered, they sent me an email saying there was an unexpected payment owed on the piano and I would need to pay an additional $1,424… If not, they said they would return it to their warehouse.”

How to avoid giveaway scams

Always confirm that high-value items are real – even if the seller claims they are free . Facebook Marketplace warns that scammers often use underpriced items to lure buyers into a scam, and buyers should “try to confirm the existence and ownership of the item(s) in person or over video chat before sending payments.” This is solid advice, no matter what purchasing platform you use.

Avoid deals that involve third-party shipping. It is best to purchase items directly from the seller. Asking for payment for escrow services or shipping is a common scam tactic when it comes to buying items online.

Always report scams. If you spot a scam like this on Facebook Marketplace, report it to Facebook at https://m.facebook.com/help/196126404168290.

For more information – Protect yourself from online shopping scams by reviewing BBB's tips for smart shopping online at bit.ly/BBBOnlineShopping. Read the article 10 Steps to avoid scams (BBB.org/all/scamtips) to learn about common tactics and how to avoid them. If you have been a victim of a social media ad scam, even if you did not lose money, share your experience at BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help boost consumer awareness and make scammers’ tactics less effective.

For BBB information – Visit BBB.org or call 330-454-9401 to look up a business, file a complaint, write a customer review, read tips, find our events, follow us on social media, and more!

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Straight Talk: New social media scam offers free piano