Straight Talk: How to spot a scam when shopping for refurbished products

Buying refurbished items can save you money, but it is important to do your research before taking the plunge. There are many reputable businesses that offer quality pre-owned electronics, appliances, and other products for a fraction of their original price. BBB has received Scam Tracker reports of con artists ripping off consumers by promising a great deal on “like-new” devices they do not plan on delivering.

How the scam works

You find a website that sells refurbished items ranging from car parts, cellphones, or hair dryers. The site looks legit, and they are selling the item you want for a price that fits your budget. You decide to purchase through the website, or a payment app like PayPal, Cashapp, or Venmo.

Then, a few days after receiving your order confirmation, you wonder why you have not received a shipping confirmation. You reach out to the company, and they respond with an excuse. They may claim they are understaffed or have had a problem with their supply chain. Still, they assure you the item will be shipped soon.

As more time passes, it becomes clear the seller has no intention of shipping anything. Each time you try to contact them, they either have more excuses or become impossible to reach. One consumer reported, “I was told multiple times the delay was from the owner being in a major car crash or dealing with a catastrophic medical accident. They even told me they were moving shop (more delays) and then that they had moved personally, which slowed delivery.” Unfortunately, the item you ordered does not exist, and you have lost the money you used to make the purchase.

How to avoid this scam

Carefully examine a website before making a purchase. Before doing business with an online retailer, examine their website carefully. Not only should it have quality photos and typo-free content, but it should also have up-to-date contact information. In addition, you will want to do research to find customer reviews and complaints. If you find reports of scams or no reviews at all, think twice before making a purchase. Always double-check the URL you are visiting to ensure you are not on a fake website.

Understand what the term “refurbished” means. Keep in mind that refurbished means different things to different manufacturers. It can mean the product had shipping damage and was returned; it could refer to an open box product that cannot be sold at full price, a demo model, or an item that was broken and returned to the manufacturer. Find out what a company means by the word “refurbished” before you commit to a purchase. Remember that unauthorized third-party resellers are a big risk, especially if they do not offer returns. Even if a reseller claims the manufacturer has refurbished the item, there is no way you can confirm it. Buying under these circumstances is a big gamble.

Ask about return policies. It can take a while for problems to show up on some products, so make sure you have the option to return a refurbished item. If you cannot return it, or the return window is only a week or two, it may not be worth the risk.

Use a safe payment method. Always make online purchases with your credit card. If an online retailer does not deliver on their promises, it will be easier to dispute the charges, and you will be more likely to get your money back.

For more information – If you have been the victim of a scam, report it at BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help others avoid falling victim to scams.

For BBB information – Visit BBB.org/canton or call 330-454-9401 to look up a business, file a complaint, write a customer review, read tips, find our events, follow us on social media, and more!

