How the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow stretch of water where ships transport $1.2 billion worth of oil every day, is at the heart of spiraling tensions with Iran

Recent tensions between Iran and the West have been taking place near the Strait of Hormuz.

Two oil tankers have been attacked, and Tehran has shot down a US drone, as well as seizing and harassing several British oil tankers.

The narrow strait is the most important chokepoint for the world's oil supply. Some 21 million barrels — or $1.197 billion worth of oil — pass through the strait every day.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has repeatedly threatened to close the strait amid ongoing tensions, which would disrupt global oil supply and send prices shooting up.

Tensions between the West and Iran have bubbled to a historic height this summer, with both sides seeming to goad each other into war and Tehran appearing to isolate itself from the West.

A series of maritime scuffles have taken place in the past two months alone:

What all these incidents have in common is their proximity to the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow body of water linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, which feeds into Arabian Sea and the rest of the world.

Why is the Strait of Hormuz important?

Though the strait is tiny — at its narrowest point it is just 33 km (21 miles) across — it's a geopolitically and financially crucial chokepoint.

It's the world's busiest shipping lane, chiefly because there are limited alternatives to bypass the strait. Most of the oil that passes through the strait come from Saudi Arabia, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported.

Some 21 million barrels of crude and refined oil pass through the strait every day, the EIA said, citing 2018 statistics.

That's about one-third of the world's sea-traded oil, or $1.17 billion worth of oil a day, at current oil prices.

How important is the strait to the US?

Shortly after the drone attack, President Donald Trump questioned the US' presence in the region, and called on China, Japan, and other countries to protect their own ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump noted that much of China and Japan's oil flow through the strait, and added: "So why are we protecting the shipping lanes for other countries (many years) for zero compensation."

"We don't even need to be there in that the US has just become (by far) the largest producer of Energy anywhere in the world!" the president tweeted.

While a large proportion — 76% — of oil flowing through the chokepoint does end up in Asian countries, the US still imports more than 30 million barrels of oil a month from countries in the Middle East, Business Insider's Alex Lockie reported, citing the EIA.

That's about $1.7 billion worth of oil, and 10% of the US's total oil imports per month.

