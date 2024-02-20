Straits Area Community Foundation awards Youth Grants

The Straits Area Community Foundation recently approved its winter round of YAC grants to four nonprofit projects benefiting youth in Cheboygan County and Mackinaw City.

CHEBOYGAN — The Straits Area Community Foundation (SACF) recently approved its winter round of Youth Advisory Council (YAC) grants awarding a total of $2,950 to four nonprofit projects benefiting youth in Cheboygan County and Mackinaw City.

Ana’s Treasures received a $1,000 grant for its Ana’s Essentials program to provide care package items to children from Cheboygan County and Mackinaw City who are placed in foster care. Funding will be used to purchase hygiene and personal care items and clothing, shoes and winter wear.

The Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan received $1,000 to help provide forensic interviewing for youth survivors of sexual assault, sexual abuse, physical abuse or neglect, or have witnessed domestic or sexual violence. A forensic interview is conducted in a safe, neutral environment with a qualified, knowledgeable forensic coordinator, and is a critical access point for survivors to reach services that can reduce further victimization or harm and can better meet the needs of survivors who face potentially long-lasting effects on their emotional wellbeing.

Catholic Human Services received a $500 grant to support travel costs to send youth members of the Cheboygan County Prevent 2 Protect (P2P) Substance Use Prevention Coalition to the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) National Mid-Year Training Institute in Chicago. The training offers in-depth, interactive sessions on substance use prevention with a goal of gathering ideas and knowledge they can apply locally in their schools and communities.

Mackinaw City Public Schools received a $450 grant to purchase equipment and materials for its woodworking classes, including woodworking project spray and a finishing system.

The next opportunity for submitting grant applications is through the Straits Area YAC’s spring 2024 grant cycle. The application deadline is March 15, 2024. Applications are available at sacf.net.

