A strand of hair, DNA and decades of detective work solve Tehama County murder

A strand of hair, a DNA match and decades of detective work has solved a Red Bluff murder that has eluded investigators for the past 40 years, Tehama County officials said Wednesday.

The case involved 14-year-old Rashell Ward, who was abducted while walking to school on March 3, 1983, according to the Tehama County Sheriff's Office.

Over the years, the case took several twists and turns, but work on the case continued, even as new detectives became involved, the sheriff's office said.

"This would not have been possible if not for all the hardworking, dedicated detectives throughout the years that spent countless hours trying to get justice for Rashell Ward," the Tehama sheriff's office said in a news release.

Later in the morning after Ward went missing, sheriff's detectives were called to the area of Pine Creek Road west of Red Bluff, where they found the body of a young female, who had been bound, sexually assaulted and shot. She was later determined to be Ward, officials said.

During the initial phases of the investigation, the sheriff's office sifted through numerous potential suspects, suspect vehicles and took an "overwhelming number" of tips. Detectives also interviewed many others and vetted them for possible involvement, officials said.

At one point, Henry Lee Lucas, who sheriff's officials said was known as the “Confession Killer,” claimed responsibility for Ward's death. But detectives eliminated him due to inconsistencies in his confession.

There were other rumors around town, including one was that the sheriff at the time, Ron Koenig, was involved, but no evidence supported the rumors, officials said.

Detectives continued to interview witnesses, leads were pursued and DNA samples were taken. As DNA technology advanced, officials re-submitted evidence for DNA analysis, but "to no avail."

"In 2022 detectives discussed a new investigative approach involving the development of leads from family trees constructed using investigative genealogy. Detectives learned a rootless strand of hair recovered from the victim, but did not belong to her, could be tested to obtain a possible lead through this new ancestral DNA analysis," officials said.

The sheriff's office also got assistance from the FBI and the California Department of Justice to develop leads using the new genealogy approach.

The Sheriff’s Office then contracted with Astrea Forensics and submitted the hair strand collected earlier. The results gave investigators a possible new suspect, Johnny Lee Coy, a former Red Bluff resident who had been convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman in Tehama County in 1989.

Coy was sentenced to two life terms in prison, where he died in 2019, officials said.

The DNA collected up to that point was not specific to Coy, though, officials said. Detectives needed help from Coy's family to narrow down the DNA match, officials said.

"Detectives located several family members and explained the situation. The family members agreed to assist and voluntarily provided a DNA sample to be compared against the DNA recovered from evidence located in 1983 by the Cal DOJ lab," officials said.

Testing of family members came back with the same conclusion, "that the DNA recovered in 1983 was a close relative to the family," officials said.

A DNA sample taken from Coy when he was in prison originally did not have the same same markers, but officials had the sample re-tested. Earlier this month, the sheriff's office was notified the DNA from the hair strand matched Coy's.

Officials with the Tehama County District Attorney's Office concluded that if Coy was still alive there would be enough evidence to charge him with the assault and murder of Ward, officials said.

"The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to offer the family of Rashell Ward closure in this case after all these years. We are also pleased to be able to clear the name of former Sheriff Koenig of any criminal involvement in this case," officials said.

