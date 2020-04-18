Stranded by coronavirus: Their boarding schools closed, but some international students can't go home

Between the endless hours Yifan Jin spent listening to Taylor Swift and watching science fiction movies as a little girl in Wenzhou, China, and the sparkle in her eyes during a trip to the U.S. when she was 14, her mother knew she would adjust well to living and going to school in America.

Yong Wang remembered her only child’s excitement as she boarded a plane headed from China to the Wisconsin International Academy in Milwaukee as a high school sophomore two years ago and then again for her junior year last summer.

But now Jin, 18, is one of an estimated 2,000 international students stuck on U.S. boarding school campuses, unable to return to their home countries in spite of school closures from the coronavirus pandemic. Her Milwaukee dorm room is no longer a place of choice for her, but one of forced circumstance.

Yifan Jin, 18, a student at the Wisconsin International Academy in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, looks out one of the dorm windows on Monday, April 13, 2020.

“I don’t worry much about it, because I would have had to stay home right now no matter where I was,” said Jin, whose American friends call her Alison. “But everyone has their own opinion. Some of my friends are really worried and they want to catch the first plane back home.”

About a month ago, as one state governor after another ordered school closures to quell the spread of the virus, boarding school leaders across the country overnight became travel agents and diplomats, making flight arrangements and consulting with one foreign embassy after another to broker safe passage home for upwards of 15,000 foreign high school students living on boarding school campuses in the U.S. and Canada.

That’s not counting the number of students who live with host families through student exchange programs.

Most were able to return home. But those like Jin who remain on the campus of their now-closed schools are unsure of when they will be able to return home — or resume classes.

Yifan Jin, 18, a student at the Wisconsin International Academy in Wauwatosa, Wi., maintains her distance from others while having lunch on Monday, April 13, 2020.

“I’m very anxious about the implications of this for her college,” Wang told USA TODAY in a FaceTime call from Wenzhou, a port city in China's Zhejiang province about 550 miles from Wuhan. “But her father and I know we will see her again. We just don’t know when.”

2,000 students stuck on campuses

The Association of Boarding Schools, a research and information hub for an estimated 95% of college preparatory boarding schools in the U.S. and Canada, conducted a survey last month of how schools in their membership were dealing with COVID-19 school closures for their collective enrollment of 100,000 students.

School leaders reported roughly three-quarters of international students had traveled back to their home countries to be with their families. A few others were staying with relatives domestically, and others had moved in with host families. According to the survey, only 13% remained on campus.

Jian Sun, the founder and director of the Wisconsin International Academy, said 82 of his 87 students, ages 13-18, are still in his care on campus.

Jian Sun, director at Wisconsin International Academy (left) is photographed with Yifan Jin, 18, one of the students from the academy in Wauwatosa, Wi., on Monday, April 13, 2020. Eighty-two middle and high school students are on lockdown at the boarding school. Normally students would be attending area schools in the greater Milwaukee area but due to the coronavirus pandemic they are relegated to their school's campus.