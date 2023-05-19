Stranded ducklings get a police escort off highway in Virginia, adorable video shows

A police officer in Virginia pulled over to the side of an interstate to help a family of ducklings cross the busy road, the police department shared on Facebook.

A Fairfax County K9 officer and the Virginia State Police helped stop traffic and usher what appeared to be about 10 ducklings across Interstate 66 on May 15, according to the Fairfax County Police Department’s Facebook post.

Body cam footage showed an officer waddling after the ducks to help them to safety.

“When one broke loose from the brood, the officer’s quick thinking helped get the ducks back safely in a row,” the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said in a separate post.

Police didn’t report any duckling injuries during the incident.

“First responders serve everyone in the county, ducks included!” the police department said on its Facebook page.

Watch graduates spanning decades unite for soulful send-off for beloved choir teacher

Couple races to stop home intruder at Washington home — then they see a massive wing

Extremely rare big cat welcomes 2 cubs at Tennessee zoo. See the adorable photos

Body found in lake near Great Smoky Mountains prompts investigation, NC cops say