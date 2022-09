Bravo

Marlo Hampton is one step closer to finishing her dream home. Throughout this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Marlo has been excitedly planning the construction of her new house, and as the show's September 4 episode revealed, she "will soon break ground on The Hamptons 2.0." (See her current home, which she named "The Hamptons," in the video above.) Once it's completed, the house will, of course, be incredibly luxurious. Marlo shared on the May 22 episode of RHOA that her future abode